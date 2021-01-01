New Year - New Limerick Leader

Every January, people take time to reflect on the year just gone and plan for what is to come.

This year will be no different in terms of that process, but the way we think, plan, work and indeed live, have changed forever.

Working from home, Zoom calls to grandparents, online lectures, etc are set to continue well in 2021, but with light at the end of the tunnel, there will still be time to plan for what that light will look like.

Here at the Limerick Leader it is no different. The staff have worked tirelessly in 2020, but like all of you, things have changed forever.

As we plan to work our way through the year to come, we want to hear from you.

What can we do better, to continue to deliver the paper you want? If you have any thoughts, please email editor@limerickleader.ie

Happy New Year to all our readers and advertisers!