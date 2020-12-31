Limerick minister makes heartfelt New Year's Eve appeal - 'Don't go to parties'

MINISTER for the OPW Patrick O'Donovan said this Thursday afternoon, "We will have a normal New Year's Eve next year".

"So if we have to forfeit one to make sure that we are all alive to see next year’s one so be it," said Minister O'Donovan.

He appeals to people at this late stage not to attend any house parties.

"If you go to a party you will be doing yourself, your family, your elderly relatives, your neighbours, a disservice. I know some will do it - it is just inevitable that some will go to other people's houses but even at this late stage I appeal to people not to do it.

"We've seen in the last number of days the number of cases across the county rising dramatically. A lot of them are down to social events and socialising - we know that. It is gone beyond serious. We’re in an emergency situation, our hospitals will become inundated like what has happened in the North and we just won't be able to care for people," said Minister O'Donovan.

The only people that can prevent that happening are ourselves, he said.

"The request is simple - stay at home and not to go out. It is the equivalent of acting totally irresponsibly on the road when you know that you shouldn't and you wonder then afterwards how an accident happened.

"I know people are probably glad to see the back of 2020 but the best way to look forward to 2021 at the moment is with your own family at home. There will be plenty of other New Years," said Minister O'Donovan.

Meanwhile, a former Mayor of Kilkee has urged tourists and visitors to stay away from the West Clare holiday hotspot during the holiday period to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

Claire Haugh stressed to the Clare Champion that holidaymakers are normally very welcome in Kilkee but she is concerned that any large influx of people into the town could result in the unwanted transmission of the virus.