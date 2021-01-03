BTYSE: Perfect 10 entries by Desmond College students

DESMOND College in Newcastle West has a whopping 10 entries in this year’s BT Young Scientist Exhibition.

Teacher and young Scientist co-ordinator Donal Enright breaks down the 10 projects. There are 16 students involved – 13 girls and 3 boys – in five individual and five group projects. Five junior, four intermediate and one senior project. Seven in technology, two in mathematical, and one each in physical, chemical and biological categories.

Emma O'Shea and Rebecca Enright have already hit the headlines with their polarised, anti-bacterial face shield, for use with hurling helmets. Emma and Rebecca were aided in the testing of their product by one Gearoid Hegarty.

The other nine projects are: Biodegradable face mask to reduce pollution and protect the environment - Lucy Flaherty. Using magnets to help prevent heart attacks - Ethan Kirwan and Jack Kelly. D.O.R.A.S. - Jade Massey. Personal pop-up-pod – Emma Greaney and Faye Murphy.

Electronic taste simulation – Áine Murphy. Self-sanitising surfaces - Aoife Lee and Emma Brennan. Treatment on Ecchymosis using Ultrasound – Laura Brennan. A Chemical alternative to Google Maps – Cathal Ryan. Teacher's P.E.T. (Personal Educational Tools) - Emma O' Connell, Mischa Ní Chaoinleáin and Sienna O' Dwyer. Good luck to all.

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will take place virtually between January 6 and January 8.