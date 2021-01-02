Limerick scientists of the future prepare to go virtual for the first time

THE BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will take place virtually for the first time next week due to Covid-19.

The organisers have unveiled the line-up for the first ever online version of the exhibition giving free access to guests, from around the world, to the very best of science and technology in a virtual setting.

Thirteen schools from Limerick will be represented with Desmond College, Newcastle West having the most finalists after ten different projects were selected.

Of the 36 projects submitted by Limerick students, 15 were submitted by groups and 21 by individual students.

The Limerick-based schools which will feature in the exhibition are: Desmond College, Newcastle West (10 projects); John The Baptist Community School, Hospital; Mungret Community College (3 projects); Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh (4 projects); Coláiste Chiaráin, Croom; Glenstal Abbey School (2 projects); Laurel Hill Secondary School FCJ (7 projects); Ardscoil Ris; Colaiste Nano Nagle (2 projects); Salesian Secondary College, Pallaskenry; Hazelwood College, Dromcollogher; Coláiste Iósaef, Kilmallock; Castletroy College (2 projects).

Several of the Limerick projects will be featured here over the coming days

The virtual exhibition will showcase 550 qualified projects from over 1,300 entries, representing all corners of the island of Ireland between Wednesday, January 6 and Friday, January 8.

BT has waived fees for the public to access the unique exhibition portal for the 2021 exhibition, were they can view all of the projects, enjoy STEM-focused shows and talks, visit exhibitor stands, and watch the opening and awards ceremonies live, for free on the BTYSTE website and on Facebook live.

During the three-day exhibition, guests will learn about the students’ projects, hear from some very special guests, and watch live entertainment acts including the Science of Sport, How to Become an Astronaut, 'Our Amazing Universe: A journey of discovery' and teachers will have access to a myriad of workshops at the dedicated Teachers’ Area.

Speaking ahead of the exhibition, Mari Cahalane, Head of BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition said: “After months of hard work and commitment to ensuring the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition could happen in 2021 we are delighted to reveal the first look at our exciting line up which will be housed on our amazing portal. The virtual exhibition will be free to guests from all around the world, allowing attendees of all ages to immerse themselves in the inspiring work of our students and hear from an array of exciting guest speakers – all from the comfort of their home or classroom, wherever in the world that may be. This is a new experience for all involved and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone to it when the exhibition begins.”

The virtual exhibition, which is free to view, can be found and accessed at portal.btyoungscientist.com.