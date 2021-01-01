Motorist fined for making false report to gardai following Limerick crash

A MOTORIST was fined €200 after he admitted making a false report to gardai that his car had been stolen when, in fact, he had crashed it.

Jason Hayes, aged 42, who has an address at Killala Gardens, Knocknaheeny, Cork City pleaded guilty to giving false information to gardai that an offence had been committed.

Inspector Sandra Heelan told Kilmallock Court that on May 17, 2018, the defendant contacted gardai and reported the unauthorised taking of his vehicle.

“It was not stolen. It was crashed (at an unknown location in the Bruff garda district). He made the report to disguise the crash,” explained Insp Heelan at a court hearing before Christmas.

An investigation was launched following the initial report that the car had been stolen and after gardai established what had actually occurred a decision was taken to prosecute Mr Hayes.

The matter came before Kilmallock Court as the crash occurred in County Limerick.

Under the provisions of the Criminal Law Act, 1976 it is an offence to “knowingly make a false report or statement” that leads to a waste of garda time and resources.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Hayes, said his client was driving home when he crashed the vehicle.

“He was fully insured. I asked him why he did it. He said he panicked and didn’t want to take responsibility. It is very strange. It is hard to get your head around his thought process to make that report. The only person that can answer is himself. He apologises wholeheartedly,” said Mr Power who sought leniency on behalf of his client.

Noting the defendant’s guilty plea and his remorse Judge Marian O’Leary recorded a conviction and fined Mr Hayes €200.