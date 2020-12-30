BREAKING: Taoiseach announces full Level 5 restrictions until January 31 describing situation as 'extremely serious'

THE Taoiseach Micheal Martin has confirmed the country is to enter full Level 5 restrictions until January 31 at the earliest.

Addressing the nation this Wednesday evening Mr Martin said schools are to remain closed until January 11 with the rest of the country to remain in Level 5 lockdown until January 31.

The news comes after the State reported its highest number of daily Covid-19 cases (1,718) this Wednesday, since the start of the pandemic.

“We must return to full scale Level 5 restrictions,” said Mr Martin who described the the situation as “urgent” and “extremely serious”.

“The virus can still do immense damage until we have progressed further with the vaccination programme,” he noted.

The Level 5 restrictions include:

-No visitors to private homes for family except in exception circumstances

-No social or family gathering in any form

-Weddings to have 6 guests

-Funerals are to have 10 mourners

-the closure of non-essential retail from New Year’s Day

- people are restricted to within 5km of their homes

-Gyms are to close from tomorrow, Thursday

-Schools to remain closed until January 11