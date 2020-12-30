BREAKING: Another significant spike in Covid-19 cases as Dr Holohan says 'Ireland is no longer in a containment phase'

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,718 new confirmed cases of the disease. There is now a total of 90,157 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. A total of 83 new cases have been confirmed in Limerick today.

The 14-day incidence rate in Limerick per 100,000 population (16Dec2020 to 29Dec2020) is 406.4 - the first time it has been above 400 since the beginning of the pandemic.



Of the cases notified today;

853 are men / 863 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

358 in Dublin, 164 in Cork, 155 in Louth, 150 in Donegal, 112 in Galway and the remaining 779 cases are spread across all other counties.



As of 2pm today 455 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. 60 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Ireland is no longer in a containment phase and is once again in a mitigation phase. Given the current levels of transmission in the community, every individual should consider themselves potentially infectious.

“It is essential that we all limit our contacts to our own household now, restrict our movements and do not give COVID-19 any further opportunities to spread.

“Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care. This is not the time to be visiting other houses.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “The reproduction number remains very high and is currently estimated at 1.6 – 1.8. The growth rate is estimated to be 7-10% per day with a doubling time of 7-10 days.

“We must take action immediately to prevent an almost unimaginable scenario, where case numbers in 7 to 10 days time are twice what they are today. Stay home.”