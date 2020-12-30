No date yet for start of Covid-19 jabs locally

AS Covid-19 vaccinations begin around the country, it’s not yet clear when the jab will be made available in Limerick hospitals.

A spokesperson for the UL Hospitals Group said the “definitive timeline” of the rollout of the vaccine across its six facilities – including University Hospital Limerick in Dooradoyle and Croom Orthopedic – is “yet to be finalised”.

However, the Pfizer treatment will begin to be administered in Limerick nursing homes and community hospitals from January 15, in a move which Minister Niall Collins described as “very positive”. It comes as 10,000 doses of the treatment arrive on these shores, with the first injections administered at hospitals in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

Mr Collins predicted the rollout of the vaccines – including Astra Zenica and Moderna once approved – will happen “quicker than is being forecast at the moment.”

This all comes against a backdrop of almost 300 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick over the four day Christmas period.

Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reveal 285 instances of the disease between December 23 and St Stephen’s Day – a daily average of 71.25.

The 14-day incidence rate has also soared in Limerick over the past week and is now significantly above the national average.

More than 830 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick since the beginning of December - nearly a quarter of all cases detected locally during the pandemic.

It has also been revealed that between Christmas Eve and December 28, 715 people did not attend their scheduled appointment to have a Covid-19 swab at the Limerick test centres.

There have been more than 10,400 new Covid-19 cases nationally across the last fortnight, sparking fears of fresh restrictions with government set to hold an emergency meeting this Wednesday which may see shops, gyms, leisure centres, and sporting outlets shuttered again.

It’s as a result of this that Limerick is facing its quietest start to a New Year in living memory, with many regular events cancelled as political leaders and public health officials appeal to the public to avoid large social gatherings of any kind to mark the end of 2020.

While the traditional bells will ring out for midnight at St Mary’s Cathedral, people are being asked not to gather around the church. And, for the first time in its 135-year history, the St Mary’s Prize Band will not gather on Bridge Street to ring in the New Year.

Instead, its members are to play ‘Auld Lang Syne’ over the Internet in a bid to keep the tradition alive, said bandmaster Derek Mulcahy.

The Dean of St Mary’s Cathedral Niall Sloane has asked people not to gather in large numbers down by the cathedral at midnight this Thursday.

He said: “Normally, we would have eight bells ringing. But this will be down to six to allow for social distancing. I’d ask people to observe New Year’s Eve in a different way.

“We are discouraging people from gathering in groups where there is a greater risk of the spread of Covid-19.”

Dr Mai Mannix, director of Public Health Mid-West, said: “We know that the virus has been widely circulating for nearly four weeks in the community, and spreading through these extended social gatherings in the lead up to Christmas.”

Mayor Michael Collins has urged Limerick to “stay the distance”.

He acknowledged the rise in cases over the last number of weeks, but added: “We have come a long way in 2020. I think we have things to look forward to in 2021. We can look forward to getting back to some sort of normality.”