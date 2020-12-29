BREAKING: Covid-19 case numbers in Limerick confirmed amid 'hospitalisation' concerns

As of midnight Monday December 28, the HPSC has been notified of 1,546 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 88,439** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, 87 of those are in Limerick, the highest daily total for Limerick since February. The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (15Dec2020 to 28Dec2020) for Limerick is now at 370.4, fourth overall behind Donegal, Monaghan and Louth. The national average is 245.6.

The number of 'New Cases' during last 14 days (15Dec2020 to 28Dec2020) is now at 722 for Limerick.

(Editor's Note: The breakdown of cases, by electoral area, for Limerick, is available here and is updated following this evening's numbers. There is no specific 'area' breakdown outside of this. - For a proportion of notified COVID-19 cases, their location on the map may reflect their place of work rather than their home address. - Confirmed cases have been geo-coded and allocated to Local Electoral Areas (LEAs) by the Health Intelligence Unit (HIU) at the HSE.)

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “We have reached a significant milestone in our collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ireland, with the launch of our national vaccination programme. To see the first recipients of the vaccine gives us hope for better times ahead, particularly for those of us who are the most vulnerable to the virus, including those over 70 and with underlying medical conditions. The vaccination programme will focus on the priority groups in line with the recent decisions of Government in the first instance.

“As the vaccination programme rolls out, particularly given the increasing spread of the disease and the concerning rise in the number of hospitalisations – up to 411 today – we each need to remember to remain vigilant to the ongoing risk of the spread of COVID-19 and follow the public health advice in our everyday lives. Following the public health advice is our only means to suppress the spread of the virus in the community. You are protecting yourself and your family from this highly infectious virus every time you wash your hands, wear a face covering, keep a 2m distance, reduce your social contacts and stay at home if you feel unwell.”

Of the cases notified today:

757 are men / 788 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

444 in Dublin, 203 in Cork, 111 in Louth, 85 in Donegal and the remaining 616 cases are spread across all other counties.





As of 2pm today, 411 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 47 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Also, The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 9 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,213* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health said: “It is really great to see the COVID -19 vaccination programme commence today following the specific training for this significant vaccination programme. Many nurses and midwives are trained vaccinators and alongside their colleagues including hospital doctors, GPs, public health, pharmacists and allied health colleagues will play a significant role in delivering a safe, patient centred approach to the programme.

“Many nurses and midwives will be among the first to receive the vaccine so we can continue to provide care to all our patients. It is vital however to support them and all our frontline staff by continuing to adhere to the public health measures advised as the vaccine programme rolls out."

Meanwhile, Between December 24 and December 28, a total of 960 people did not attend their scheduled appointment at the test centres in the Mid-West.

Date Region/Centre Scheduled Completed DNA*

24/12 North Tipperary 215 184 31

Clare 284 243 41

Limerick 749 609 140

25/12 North Tipperary Closed Closed Closed

Clare Closed Closed Closed

Limerick 113 107 6

26/12 North Tipperary 154 126 28

Clare 143 123 20

Limerick 549 465 84

St Joseph’s (pop-up) 262 211 51

27/12 North Tipperary 161 127 34

Clare 176 162 14

Limerick 760 579 181

St Joseph’s (pop-up) 273 222 51

28/12 North Tipperary 185 140 45

Clare 177 145 32

Limerick 772 607 165

St Joseph’s (pop-up) 259 222 37

DNA* = Did Not Attend