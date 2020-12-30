Limerick Weather: Icy start for Limerick this Wednesday

There will be an icy start in places on Wednesday with rain, sleet and snow gradually easing during the day with bright spells and scattered wintry showers following from the northwest. A cold day with maximum temperatures generally ranging 1 to 5 degrees. Winds will be generally light or moderate, varying in direction but becoming northerly later in the day. For more click here:

Overview: Cold and showery. Widespread frost and ice by night.

Wednesday night: Clear spells and wintry showers overnight, showers mainly confined to western and northern coastal counties. Widespread frost and ice with minimum temperatures of -3 to +2 degrees in fresh northwest winds.

Thursday (New Year's Eve): Cold and breezy on Thursday with sunny spells and passing showers, these mainly affecting Atlantic coastal counties with a risk of hail and thunder. Maximum temperatures generally ranging 2 to 6 degrees in fresh north or northwest winds. Frost and ice developing again on Thursday night with lowest temperatures of -3 to +2 degrees. Many areas will be dry and clear but showers will affect some Atlantic coastal areas and may drift onto Irish Sea coasts for a time.

Friday (New Year's Day): New Year's Day will dawn cold and frosty. It'll be a bright day with good sunny spells but also some passing showers, possibly wintry on high ground. Maximum temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in moderate northerly winds. Most areas dry overnight with a sharp frost and ice. However, a few showers will affect Atlantic coastal counties and may drift onto some southeastern coastal areas. Minimum temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees in moderate northerly breezes.

Saturday: After a cold and icy start, Saturday will bring plenty of dry and bright weather with crisp sunshine and just a few coastal showers. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in moderate northerly breezes. Widespread frost and ice overnight with lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees. It'll be mostly dry with just a few showers in coastal parts of the north and east.

Sunday: Current indications suggest Sunday will be another cold day with sunny spells and just isolated showers of rain or hail. Maximum temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in moderate northerly winds.