Limerick councillors to lobby minister to redirect seized cash to local projects

COUNCIL is to write to government urging laws be put in place to allow drug trafficking monies confiscated under the Proceeds of Crime legislation redirected locally.

At this month’s council meeting, a motion from Independent member Fergus Kilcoyne urging the local authority to write to Justice Minister Helen McEntee, Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe, and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath was passed.

In his motion, Cllr Kilcoyne argued this money could be channeled back into local addiction services, youth and community organisations to combat the effect of addition on communities.

Sinn Fein councillor John Costelloe formally seconded the motion, saying: “I’d like to commend him for raising the scourge of these insidious drug dealers living off the proceeds of drug dealing while communities suffer under their grip.”

He says he has raised this at Joint Policing Committee meetings and also at council level “more times than I care to remember.”

“We have an element within our society who continually flaunt their wealth with impunity, driving high-powered cars, living lavish lifestyles with no shortage of money and no visible means on how they acquire their wealth when the general public know how,” the northside member said.

The motion was also backed by Fianna Fail councillor Catherine Slattery.