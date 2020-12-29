Council seeks consultants for Limerick greenway feasibility study

LIMERICK Council is currently seeking consultancy services to carry out a feasibility study on a new proposed greenway linking the city’s riverside and Meelick Creek.

The information came to light after a motion from Green Party councillor urging the same was passed unanimously by Green Party councillor Sasa Novak at this month’s metropolitan district meeting.

She feels the greenway along the existing riverbank is important for the city’s northside.

“The plans for the development of that route have been proposed as far back as the Shannon Region Trails Programme, 2007-2010 and Coonagh Recreational Framework Plan 2009, Caherdavin LAP 2005-2011, and more recently in the latest development plan and the Limerick Shannon Metropolitan Area Travel Strategy,” Cllr Novak pointed out.

“After the year we’ve just had it has become obvious that a greenway like the one to Coonagh would benefit the locals from Coonagh and the wider city area, but it also has a long term potential for tourism and active travel. The Caherdavin local area plan as far back as 2005 set out a development strategy for the area that will facilitate and stimulate growth and expansion, whilst at the same time facilitate the improvement of the built and natural environment - to promote new development in a planned and sustainable manner, encouraging more permeability through the area in the form of footpaths/cycleways to create vitality and viability, while ensuring that the residential, educational, amenity, and employment needs of its current and future populations are met.”

Fellow northside councillor Olivia O’Sullivan, Fine Gael, seconded the motion.

Director of service, physical development, Brian Kennedy said in a written reply: “Meelick Creek is within the scope of the Limerick City and Environs Flood Relief scheme. There were no embankment upgrades included in the Cfram preferred option along these embankments, but the flood risk management plan noted an assessment of the integrity of the existing embankmnets needed to be included in the flood relief scheme.”

“The public realm scope included in the tender for consultancy services in the foood relief scheme includes the city to Meelick Creek greenway. The tender for consultancy services for this Cframs project is currently under way,” he confirmed.