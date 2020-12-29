REVEALED: At least one horse is 'put down' by Limerick charity every week

THE cancellation of agricultural horse sales due to Covid-19 has left many mares neglected in fields around the city, Limerick Animal Welfare’s founder has said.

Marian Fitzgibbon was speaking in the wake of more rescues taking place by the charity in the last few weeks.

One foal died from a head injury after being tied to a pole, and another passed away from neglect and starvation.

Ms Fitzgibbon said: “We’ve had to put down a horse every single weekend. We’ve been too late to save them, and unfortunately, nothing could be done. Again, in the last week, we had two we were too late to save again. We had a small pony badly blinded in one eye.”

“We didn’t have horse sales this summer – Ballinasloe Horse Fair was cancelled, as were many more,” she said, “And it seems all the foals have collected in the city. There’s such a huge number and we cannot cope with it.”

“The foals are just falling down and dying. And we’ve not had terribly severe frost yet, we are only in December. We’ve still got January, February and March to come. We are dreading the weather.”​

While the situation with stray horses has been described by the charity founder as “critical”, its Kilfinane sanctuary is also dealing with many dogs and cats which have ben left unloved.

Ms Fitzgibbon vowed Limerick Animal Welfare officers will be on duty right thoughout the holiday period and those who see a creature in distress are urged to make contact on 087 6371044.