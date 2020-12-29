Limerick weather: Wrap up warm as we head for chilly end to 2020

LAYER up if you’re heading out today, for it will be cold and breezy today. Sunny spells will blend with wintry, scattered showers, with afternoon temperatures reaching between four and six degrees.

There will be fresh to strong and gusty northwesterly winds.

More: https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

It will be a cold end to 2020 with frosty nights. There will be some wintry showers with the risk of more persistent rain, sleet or snow for a time overnight and early tomorrow.

North and west coasts will see wintry showers tonight, while it will be dry and clear elsewhere for a time with frost and icy stretches developing as temperatures fall to between minus three and plus two degrees. A spell of rain will move into parts of the southwest and west late in the night and as this moves northeastwards it is likely to turn to snow in parts of the midlands, north and east.

