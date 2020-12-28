Heated exchanges over €58m road, which could 'open up' Limerick estate

THERE were heated exchanges at this month’s metropolitan council meeting, as the city’s two Green Party members faced criticism over the Northern Distributor Road.

Councillors passed two motions urging more clarity, particularly on the Coonagh to Knockalisheen element of the road, which would see a new link built from the Moyross estate.

Northside councillor Olivia O’Sullivan urged the local authority write to Transport Minister and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan requesting he sign off approval on the scheme, while Cllr Sharon Benson also urged a decision on Coonagh to Knockalisheen.

It comes after Mr Ryan, in response to questions from Fine Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell, stopped short of committing to the route, instead saying he is considering the project, and plans to visit Limerick in the New Year to engage with stakeholders.

Work on the road has already commenced, with €17m already spent.

And Cllr O’Sullivan said: “All this year, I have dealt with the frustrations of residents wanting to know when the work is re-starting on this section of road. It has posed a huge problem in the immediate area with repeat problems of anti-social behaviour. Now if these local residents have frustrations, imagine how frustrated the residents of Moyross feel when the accessibility issue into this estate was flagged 13 years ago and they are still waiting on this project. Moyross cannot remain a cul-de-sac going nowhere - it needs to be opened up as a priority.”

She said residents are at their “wits end” awaiting a decision on the matter.

“This road is fundamental for the regeneration work in the Moyross area – to address the accessibility issue; To address the employment issue; To address the many social inequality problems. The people of Moyross are furious over this, that their fate can be dangled for this long as they wait on progress, and now they learn that the go-ahead for this section of the road is sitting on Minister Eamon Ryan’s desk awaiting sign-off with no urgency or no sign of a commitment to deliver on it.”

Cllr Benson added: “This road is a critical piece of infrastructure for Moyross, the northside and the wider Limerick region not just in terms of transport, but more important, it will provide the opportunity for social, economic and educational equality. The road has been approved by previous governments and €17m has already been spent on the project with pre-constructions works taking place on-site in 2018. The minister is viewing this in terms of a piece of transport infrastructure, but it is so much more than that, particularly in terms of providing employment opportunities for Moyross and the northside which is basically a cul-de-sac.”

Fellow northside councillor John Costelloe said the road would be “not only a game-changer, but a life-changer, I believe, for so many residents in the area.”

“It would open up Moyross,” he said.

Cllr Conor Sheehan described Mr Ryan’s Dail comments as “evasive and watery at best”.

City West councillor James Collins pointed out many sporting clubs across the northside are dependent on the road’s completion, pointing to Ballynanty Rovers’s Bateman Park development.

However, Limerick’s two Green councillors Sasa Novak and Sean Hartigan played down the need for the scheme.

“If we want real connectivity, this can only be achieved through progressing equitable transport solutions. Not everyone has a car and can drive, can afford to drive, or indeed are old enough to drive. This is a dual carriage way road. Do we really need this? I don't know. The road has been hailed a saviour in an area of the deepest deprivation. Roads do not do this,” she said.

Cllr Novak, who represents the northside, is fearful the Coonagh to Knockalisheen Road could lead to urban sprawl and “high-density development with no amenities”.

Her party colleague, Cllr Sean Hartigan added: “Roads are not the be-all, end-all”.

He highlighted the wall which cuts Moyross off from the Shanabooly Road, meaning if if students from the estate want to go to the Limerick Institute of Technology for example, they’d have a three-mile roundabout walk.

But there was criticism of the party’s stance, with Cllr Daniel Butler, a drugs education worker based in Moyross, saying: “We have the Green Party here trying to lecture us with their ideology. But this is not what people are living with. This needs to be called out.”

Independent northside councillor Frankie Daly said: “When I hear the rhetoric about bicycles over cars and walking into town, it really saddens me. Roads are critically important. We need to have a climate change discussion, but if we do not have the basic infrastructure, we are going nowhere.”

He called on local Green Party TD Brian Leddin to share his thoughts on the project.

Cllr Benson pointed out the road reforms will contain a provision for smarter travel.

Metropolitan district leader, Cllr Sarah Kiely, who used to live in the estate, said: “Moyross is over 40 years old and the problem with connectivity has gone back that far. I am asking our Green Party colleagues to lobby their minister. This road will change the outcomes for the people of the northside.”

“If this road doesn't happpen, we are failing these people again,” she said.

There was a show of hands at the close of the debate on who supported both motions. All members present – aside from Green councillors Novak and Hartigan – supported them.

Cllr Sheehan concluded: “Three-quarters of the road is finished – you can’t just mothball it.”

The council will now seek a response from Mr Ryan.