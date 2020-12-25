Deaths in Limerick - December 25, 2020

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kay) O'Connor (née O'Kelly) of Clontarf, Dublin. Late of Ballymacamore, Croom, Limerick.

Daughter of the late Tim and Mary O’Kelly, wife of the late Brian and sister of the late Joe.

Very deeply regretted by her brothers John, Denis, Ted and Tony; sisters Betty, Marie and Ann; nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and her friends.

Funeral service, subject to public health guidelines, on Sunday (December 27) at 1 pm at Shannon Crematorium.

________________________________

The death has occurred of Gerard O'Carroll of Ashbrook Grove, Ennis Road, Limerick city.

Beloved husband of the late Florence and dearly loved father of Catherine.

Sadly missed by his loving daughter, sisters Kathleen and Teresa, sisters-in-law Angela and Bernadette, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Gerard's Funeral cortege will leave his home on Tuesday (December 29) at 10.30am arriving for Requiem Mass (family and close friends only) in the Sacred Heart Church, The Crescent at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

________________________________

The death has occurred of Margaret (Carmel) Kenny (née Clohessy) of Yeats Avenue, Kincora Park, Southill, Limerick city.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, daughters Susan, Anne and Carmel, sons Michael, Tony, Noel and John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, all other relatives, many friends and neighbours.

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place on Monday (December 28) at 11am in the Holy Family Church, Southill. Cremation Service will take place afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

Margaret's Funeral cortege, will pass the family home, on Monday at 10.45am to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects.

________________________________

The death has occurred of Michael O’Farrell of North Circular Road, Limerick. Formerly of Ogonnelloe, Clare. Late of FBD Insurance.

Beloved husband of Patricia and dearest father to Fergus, Elaine, Brenda, Clodagh and Michael. Grandfather to Emma, Sean, Laura, Matthew, Conor, Brian and Caoimhe. Brother of John, Vincent, Flan, Lily and the late Bridie, Sr. Nancy and Martin.

Sadly missed by his wife and family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick on Saturday (St Stephen's Day ) at 11am - click here to view live stream.

Burial afterwards at Castlemungret Cemetery.

Michael’s Funeral Cortege will pass the family home following Mass (11.45am) approx.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Barnardos

________________________________

The death has occurred of John Savage of Churchtown, Dublin. Late of Limerick city.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, daughter Emma, daughter-in-law Hilary, grandson Lorcan, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A private family funeral will take place on Sunday (December 27) at 4pm in Mount Jerome - watch live stream here.

________________________________

The death has occurred of Mary O'Dwyer (née Hartigan) of Ballysheedy, Roxboro, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy and dearly loved mother of Mary. Sister of the late Tom and Billy. Sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 10.30am on Saturday (St Stephen's Day) in Knockea Church, Knockea with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

________________________________

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Lane of Main Street, Ballylanders, Limerick.

Survived by his wife Nellie; sons Stephen, Kevin and Dermot; sister Kathleen (Kelly); daughters-in-law Marie and Bernie, Dermot's partner Bronwyn; sisters-in-law Mary Theresa (Italy) and Cam (Limerick); brothers-in-law Liam and Bruno; grandchildren Killian, Clodagh, Jennifer, Nadine, Ciara and Orlagh; nephew Eric and niece Marie.

A private family Mass will take place on Saturday (St Stephen's Day) at 1.30pm at The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders followed by burial afterwards in local cemetery.

________________________________

The death has occurred of Noreen Kirwin (née Hickey) of St. Bridget's Avenue, New Street, Limerick city. Formerly of O'Malley Park, Limerick.

Beloved wife of Gary and adored mother of Christine. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Luke, Gary and Lexie; son-in-law Kieran; sister Bridget (Birdie) Wilson, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place on Tuesday (December 29) at 11.30am in St. Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue.

Burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

________________________________

The death has occurred of Ita Margaret Collins (née Barry) of Fanningstown, Crecora, Limerick.

Predeceased by her son Michael and her brother John. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jack; sons Christopher, John, Dermot and Daniel; daughters-in-law Martina, Evita and Angie; grandchildren, Emily Rose and Killian; brothers Willie and Pat, sisters Bridget and Helen; sisters-in-law Ann and Carmel brothers-in-law, John and Dave, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday (St Stephen's Day) in The Sacred Heart Church, Limerick at 11am - view live stream here.

Burial afterwards in Fedamore (extension) cemetery.

May they all rest in peace