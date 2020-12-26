Limerick-based auctioneer remains tight-lipped as golf course sells for more than €1m

GOLFERS will continue to drain putts at Ballykisteen Golf Club in 2021 instead of seeing it drained for farm land.

When contacted by the Limerick Leader, GVM’s Tom Crosse confirmed the 18-hole course had been sold. The renowned championship golf course was for sale as a “golf facility or as farming land”. However, it will remain a home for birdies as opposed to bullocks.

Mr Crosse said there was interest from both the farming community and business people.

“The end purchaser is now hoping to work out a deal with the members to rent them the course. News of the sale as a golfing facility was greeted with widespread support and approval from the 400 existing members, the local community and general Tipperary area,” said Mr Crosse, a long-standing member, past captain and president of Ballykisteen Golf Club.

The auctioneer remained tight-lipped on the sale price and new owner. However, from sources in the locality, the Leader understands the purchaser is a Tipperary-based businessman who paid in the region of €1.25m for the course on 155 acres.

Mr Crosse, joint agent with Joe Wheeler, did say the buyer would make a very good partner for the hotel owners, who also have plans to develop and extend the hotel.