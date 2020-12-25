Hunting the Wren on the wireless - special programme on Limerick Wren Group to be broadcast

HUNTING the wren may not be taking place this year due to the pandemic.

Many will be disappointed as it brings joy to so many households on St Stephen’s Day.

To fill the void, tune into West Limerick 102FM on St Stephen's Day at 3pm, for a one hour and 15-minute programme on the history of the Glensharrold Wren Group from 1956 to 1998.

The programme contains music song and story from the archives, from people who are no longer with us. It is researched, presented and produced by Shirley O'Regan and Tom Aherne.

The programme will be repeated on Bank Holiday Monday December 28, at 7pm, and it will be available also as a podcast.