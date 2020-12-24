Pandemic forces former Limerick TD to miss first All-Ireland finals in 54 years

FORMER Limerick TD Eddie Wade has not missed an All-Ireland hurling or football final since the mid-1960s – until this year.

The Drombanna man believes he is in a minority of one, having witnessed every hurling final in person, from Tipperary’s win over Kilkenny in 1964, to the Premier County’s victory over the same opposition last year.

On top of this, he has been at Croke Park for every football decider from Galway’s win over Meath in 1966, to Dublin completing their historic five-in-a-row last season.

But then the pandemic hit, and like tens of thousands of other people, he was forced to watch both finals from home.

Nothing beats being there, the GAA say, but Mr Wade still felt a well of emotion upon watching Limerick lift Liam MacCarthy for the second time in three years.

“You’d love to have been there, but then you have to obey the rules of the association and the country. If we hadn’t this pandemic, I’d have no doubt been able to go,” said Mr Wade.

“There was a great joy of course, even though I was watching it at home. I was happy in particular for Barry Nash, my clubman, and all his brothers, parents and grandparents. They’d be great friends of mine,” Mr Wade said.

A tee-totaller, he celebrated Limerick’s comprehensive win over Waterford by enjoying a “cup of tea and a brown sandwich!”​

The ex-County Council Cathaoirleach – who served as a councillor and a TD from 1979 to 2014 – fully believes he will be there cheering on Limerick to further victories in the years to come.

“As soon as I’m not in Tony Cross’s funeral home, I’ll be there! I believe we have a bunch of players who are not finished yet. I believe they will easily win a couple more All-Irelands. The talent is certainly there,” he added.

And he is full of praise for John Kiely and his charges.

“John and his management team are the greatest bunch of people I’ve ever witnessed in all my life. I’m 50 years involved in the GAA if not more,” he said.

Indeed, it is because of Mr Wade’s stellar 50-year voluntary effort with his native South Liberties, plus the county board, that he is able to avail of Croke Park tickets – so often like gold-dust in normal times.

He recalls travelling to his first All-Ireland final at GAA headquarters as a 16-year-old in 1964 with his neighbour, the late Willie Cooney.

Back then, getting a ticket was a bit easier – you just had to make sure you were at the turnstiles in good time!

“What I remember about it is there was a collection. Nobody had money. There was a collect among my three elder brothers who’ve now gone to their God – Martin, John and Pat. It was they who made up my fare to get to the All-Ireland. Willie and I were outside the Canal End. We were there before anybody, as we were afraid if we were late we wouldn’t get in,” he said.

There were no ham sandwiches on the trip to the capital that year – money was in short supply then, so it was his late mother’s home-made bread and jam.

Naturally, one of his highlights were the Treaty hurling wins in 1973 and 2018.

Mr Wade recalls the intensely wet weather back in '73.

“Oh my God, it was raining and everything. But you didn’t care if you got drowned! It was so joyful!”