Charity urges Limerick people to keep in touch with elderly this Christmas

IF you’re lucky enough to be around family this Christmas, spare a thought for older people who might not have anyone to spend time with.

St Padre Pio Helping Hands group has designated December as adopt a senior citizen month.

Its aim is to try and make people aware of our older generation.

Sadly, they face their biggest fears on a very regular basis – loneliness and lack of contact.

Michael Hartnett of the St Padre Pio circle of friends helping hands group, has urged people – where Covid-19 restrictions allow – to have a cup of tea with them, or pick up the telephone to call them.

It means so much to elderly people that there is a friendly contact which in itself can take away the fear of being alone.

Random acts of kindness, gestures of friendship, however trivial they might seem, can help transform the day and lift the spirit of our senior citizens.

Michael said he hopes that by taking part in the month, people might enjoy the experience and hopefully continue the relationship into becoming good friends.

You could provide a listening ear, a sweet treat, a bunch of flowers or a potted plant.

Or just simply give a smile, a wave and scrap of cheerful gossip!

