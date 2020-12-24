New booklet published by HSE in Limerick to help public keep well over the winter

THE HSE has begun distributing a new information leaflet to assist members of the public who may have healthcare needs over the coming weeks and months.

As part of the “keeping well this winter” initiative, people are being encouraged to make an individual winter plan, particularly with the impact of Covid-19, and to know how and where to access care when it is needed.

The leaflet contains useful contact details for local health services including details on how to access your GP and pharmacy and the Community Call support network. It also contains information about the local injury units which are operating over the Christmas season and the Emergency Department at UHL.

Dr Gareth Quin, Consultant in Emergency Medicine, UL Hospitals Group says the ED at UHL will remain open throughout Christmas.

“Our ED is open 24/7 for patients with serious injury or with unexpected illness such as heart attack, stroke and other life and limb threatening situations. If you find yourself in such a situation, never delay seeking help; you must come to the ED or call 112 or 999,” he said

Injury Units are also operating as normal (including Christmas Day) over the holidays in St John’s, Ennis and Nenagh Hospitals.

Louisa Power, Chief Pharmacist, HSE Mid West Community Healthcare said pharmacies will also be providing a service.

“This winter I would urge the public to take early action – seek advice from your local pharmacy if you have a long term health condition and feel unwell before it becomes more serious. Many common winter and Christmas ailments such as headache, fever, colds, sore throats, coughs and heartburn can be treated by over the counter remedies. Always ask your pharmacist for the best advice. It may be necessary for the pharmacist to refer you to a doctor but, often, pharmacists will be able to advise and offer remedies without prescription,” she said.

Some pharmacies may offer a reduced service over Christmas and the New Year period so it is important that prescriptions and are ordered and collected in advance.

Within the booklet the HSE is urging people to take the necessary actions to protect themselves from Covid-19, these actions will also help protect us from colds and flu.