New mosque planned for Limerick - cultural centre set to transform 'eyesore' site

PLANNING permission is being sought for a new Islamic Cultural Centre, or a mosque, in the heart of Limerick.

The Dawat-e-Islami mosque, based in O’Connell Street, is seeking planning permission from Limerick City and County Council to knock three derelict buildings in Wickham Street and construct a four-storey centre.

If it gets permission, it will be situated at the junction of Wickham Street, Parnell Street, Sexton Street and Upper Gerald Griffin Street, on what’s been described by architects as a “difficult” site.

On Friday – the sacred day of worship for Muslims – it’s anticipated that up to 40 people would attend the facility, and between five and 10 people on other days.

The ownership of the buildings is in the hands of the council, which has given its consent for the project to go ahead.

According to a design brief from Healy Partners Architects, the building will be “neither camouflaged nor celebratory” and will enjoy “an ambiguous presence in its urban setting.”

They add it will be a “community space for both Muslims and non-Muslims, moving away from the traditional forms of Islamic Culture.”

Planners are expected to make a decision on the application by the end of January next.