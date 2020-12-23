Retailer's Christmas window lights up Limerick street

A LIMERICK retailer is celebrating this week after her Christmas window display secured a special award.

The Thomas Street/Catherine Street traders and retailers teamed up with metropolitan district leader Sarah Kiely to host a special window display competition.

And O’Donnell Boutique won the overall award for its festive, fun-filled display.

The competition was open to all traders in the city centre, with the trophy sponsored by Cllr Kiely, and judged by Limerick Leader columnist Richard Lynch.

He walked the beautifully lit streets of Limerick looking at the windows alongside Eva Clarke of Tony Clarke’s bookshop, before he settled on a winner.

Sponsor Cllr Kiely said: "People need a gentle reminder that when they need spot prizes or sponsorship for their clubs , schools or charities, it is the local traders who support them. They employ local people and keep the city centre vibrant. This year we all need a lift and what better way to achieve that than to promote a bit of healthy competition among them?"

She also encouraged people to shop local in the final days leading up to Christmas.

Caroline Long, who chairs the City Traders, said: “On behalf of the Limerick traders we are delighted to see that O'Donnells won as it is very deserving. Their window is gorgeous! This is a fantastic display to put in any window. It’s stylish, impactful no one is going to pass by without stopping to look."

Elaine Clogan, who owns the boutique said: “We are absolutely thrilled and honoured to be chosen as having the most festive Christmas window. We put so much work into this window and love to see people enjoying it so much. We started actually planning it this past August and actually had my dad make the beautiful post box in the window. We just wanted to do something to create joy and happiness for all the families and children visiting the city centre. We want to wish our customers and the people of Limerick city and county the happiest Christmas and the most wonderful new year."