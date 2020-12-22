Limerick gardai investigate theft of youngster’s wheelchair

HEARTLESS thieves have stolen a car containing a wheelchair which was being used by a three-year-old who has spina bifida.

Gardai in Bruff are investigating the theft of a Jeep in Knockainey yesterday at approximately 5:50pm.

As well as the wheelchair, a sum of cash and personal belongings were taken from the premises.

No arrests have yet been made, with investigations ongoing.

The mother of the three-year-old girl Mia, Sarah told Limerick Today on Live95 why the wheelchair is so important to her.

She said: “It's the wheelchair, it's what we need for people to look out for. It's only a second hand wheelchair which we got off a lovely family in Dublin. It fitted Mia perfectly, and it's so hard to get something to fit her perfect over her being paralysed, she is falling out all the time.”

Contact Bruff gardai at 061-382940.