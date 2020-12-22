Limerick councillors pledge support to Covid-19 vaccine

COUNCILLORS have supported the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine, as well as backing a public awareness campaign to persuade people to take the jab.

At their monthly meeting yesterday, members of Limerick’s metropolitan district backed a motion from Labour councillor Conor Sheehan which also asked that each of them should take the treatment when they are deemed eligible, and advised to.

It comes as the European Commission cleared the way for use of the first Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Inoculations could start within a week in Ireland.

There has been opposition, from some fringe groups, to the taking of a vaccine, and Cllr Sheehan believes there is an onus on politicians to set an example.

“I have heard some very alarmist and inaccurate comments from public representatives including a local TD. We have a duty as public representatives not to subscribe to conspiracy theories,” he told the meeting.

The northside councillor said Ireland has a history of doing this, pointing out that this led to initial low take-up of the HPV vaccine.

“Vaccine hesitancy is a real issue, and delay is a big problem,” he said.

Green Party councillor Sean Hartigan said he is “very pro-vaccine” and while he agreed with the spirit of the motion, he did not think it is fair to put people on the spot.

Metropolitan district leader, Cllr Sarah Kiely, said she did not feel this was what his motion was aimed at.

“We have seen a huge surge in Covid-19 cases in the last few days, and it’s very worrying,” she said.

Her party colleague, Fine Gael’s Daniel Butler added: “We need to address a lot of the misinformation, rubbish and tin foil hat wearing science that is out there on Facebook.”

“We need to trust science and medicine, and not social media rubbish which has no scientific basis, and nothing to back it up with,” he said.

Cllr Butler confirmed he would take the vaccine once it becomes available to him, as did Cllr Kiely.