Limerick council boss: ‘Flimsy’ traffic wands ‘a poor relation to safe driving and cycling'

THE traffic wands installed on, and then removed from Wickham Street, are a “poor relation to safe cycling and driving”.

That’s according to Limerick Council’s senior engineer Hugh McGrath, in response to a question from Independent member Elisa O’Donovan.

There was widespread criticism earlier this month after the traffic dividers were removed from the narrow street at the request of traders.

At this month’s metropolitan meeting, Cllr O’Donovan asked for information on the risk assessments carried out to to determine that the safety equipment could be removed without endangering the public.

Mr McGrath did not directly provide this information in a written reply.

“It should be clear the safety of the public is determined more through common courtesy, respect for others and the understanding of, and adherence to the rules of the road rather than relying on the installation of flimsy delineators,” he said, “The installation or removal or such delineators are a very poor relation to safe driving and cycling.”

He confirmed local traders disagreed with the installation of the traffic dividers.

“As with all locations, prior to the installation of such measures, the Roads Authority gives careful consideration to ensuring such measures do not inhibit unreasonably the facility of traders/residents to load/unlolad goods and pick-up/set down passengers,” said Mr McGrath.

“While I am satisfied we had made or could make such provision, in this case some of the traders did not accept our position and this in the interests of good relations, we agreed to remove a section of the installed wands to allow for a further review of options and regulatory provisions. This review will be advanced.”

The senior engineer added where full segregation of cycle lanes is not required or practical, council will continue to consider measures which assist in highlighting such activity.

“Wands are a temporary visual aid to assist an already highlighted cycle lane and as such will not prevent errant drivers or deliberate driving across the solid white line, an act of which is a road traffic offence,” he confirmed.