Limerick weather: Cloud and patchy rain today as temperatures remain low

TODAY will start off mostly dry with frost and fog lingering in parts. Cloud will increase during the afternoon with patchy rain extending from the south. A wet evening to follow with spells of rain. It will be a cold day with highs of just three to six degrees, with light variable winds becoming northeasterly and increasing moderate to fresh along southern coasts by evening.

For more, check out https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Rain at times in the south and east, however, a good deal of dry weather elsewhere with frosts at night and relatively calm winds.

Tuesday night will see cloud increasing across the country with rain extending over south Munster and south Leinster with a risk of sleet in higher ground. It will remain mostly dry elsewhere with mist and fog patches forming in light to moderate northerly winds, increasing fresh to strong at times on southern coasts.

For more Limerick weather, visit section 749 here