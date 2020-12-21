Limerick principal’s warning over ‘ghosting’ craze after teenage girl is hospitalised

CHILDREN could be ‘killed’ and families ‘shattered’ if people continue to take part in a ‘crazy’ online trend which left a teen in hospital.

Castletroy College school principal Padraig Flanagan has described the ‘ghosting’ craze – which sees youngsters lie in the middle of a road covered in a sheet in a bid to get motorists to stop – as “highly dangerous”, and has urged those doing it to “stop immediately.”

The 14-year-old girl was in University Hospital Limerick for a number of days, with injuries sustained to her back, torso and ankle.

The incident, which took place in the Castletroy/Annacotty area, has been condemned, with one parent – speaking on condition of anonymity – saying: “We could have been staring at somebody in a coffin. Their family’s lives would be shattered. There is no coming back from something like this.”

Mr Flanagan added: “It’s crazy It’s highly dangerous. If, as seems likely, young people are engaging with it, I would ask them to stop immediately. It’s not funny.”

He also acknowledged it must be a “terrifying” experience for the driver involved in any episode of ‘ghosting’.

“For an innocent motorist to come around the corner, it’s certainly frightening and just adds to the many reasons why this is not on. It’s not a game, and it’s not an activity people should be involved in,” the principal added.

If incidents like these continue, the principal said he will raise it among the school community.

“It’s totally unacceptable what’s happening,” the parent said, “It feeds into the greater anti-social problem in the area and the lack of a garda station.”

Councillor Sean Hartigan, based in Lisnagry, said: “It’s an extremely dangerous stunt to carry out. There’s a serious chance of children being hurt or even killed.”

“There are a lot of dark country roads around me – you couldn’t even walk these roads safely during the day, not to the mind the night, before carrying out a stunt like this,” he added.

Last week, An Garda Siochana urged people not to engage in the social media trend. They issued an appeal to parents to educate their children on the dangers of taking part in ‘ghosting’.