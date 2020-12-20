Limerick winning Liam MacCarthy was 'Christmas wish come true' - JP McManus

THE LIMERICK hurlers - not Santa Claus - delivered JP McManus' perfect Christmas present last Sunday.

He thanked everyone who took part in the Team Limerick Clean-up (TLC) Treaty Rallying Call Competition for the senior hurlers.

With Limerick fans unable to lend their support in person at Croke Park, TLC called on fans to don their colours and record a short video message of support for the Limerick hurlers, to be shown to them ahead of the final.

"Without a doubt the videos and well wishes meant a lot to them. Although the stadium was empty, Limerick’s rally call was heard far and wide.

"Many of us had our Christmas wish come true seeing the boys in green lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup once again!" said Mr McManus, in a message to TLC group leaders.

The countywide anti-litter event had to be cancelled this year due to Covid but Mr McManus is hopeful of a return in 2021.

"In these most challenging of times I would like to take this opportunity to wish you and all TLC volunteers a very Happy and Safe Christmas.

"I am very grateful for you and your group’s commitment to Team Limerick Clean-Up throughout the years. Hopefully we will be in a position to hold a Clean-Up in 2021.

"Meanwhile I wish you, your family and all TLC volunteers good health and happiness and may 2021 bring a better year when life can get back to some form of normality. Best wishes for Christmas and the New Year," said Mr McManus.

Team Limerick Clean-up is an initiative sponsored by the JP McManus Benevolent Fund and supported by Limerick City and County Council. Endorsed by Paul O’Connell, the official partners include Mr Binman, The Limerick Leader, Limerick Post and Limerick’s Live95.