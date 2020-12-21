Bishop Leahy to give online service for those unable to attend Confession

The sacrament of confession may be out of bounds for people vulnerable to COVID-19 but this morning, Monday, at 11am, Bishop Leahy will put on a special service for them that will be streamed live from St. John’s Cathedral.

The short and simple ceremony will involve prayers, music and a blessing, Bishop Leahy said.

“Christmas is the time of year when people mostly go or think of going to Confession. Numbers aren’t as big over the last decade or so as they would have been beyond that, but it is still a very important moment for many people.

“Unfortunately, this year it is not possible for all parishes to offer Confession, nor is it possible for many to attend, especially elderly or people with underlying conditions. That’s why we have a service of preparation for an Act of Perfect Contrition on Monday at 11am.

“It's not General Absolution as such but it is a powerful occasion to recognise God’s mercy and forgiveness and make an act of sorrow together, trusting in God’s mercy and receiving a blessing. Some dioceses offered this service at Easter and those who engaged in it found it very moving and helpful,” he said.