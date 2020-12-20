Limerick weather: Wrap up warm if you’re heading out today

WRAP up warm if you’’re heading out today. For it will be another blustery day with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers.

Some will be heavy with an ongoing risk of hail but the showers will die out by evening. Afternoon highs of six to nine Celsius in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds. Winds will be strong at times near the west coast but will ease, becoming mainly light in the evening.

For more, see https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Cloud will gradually thicken from the south, however, and outbreaks of rain and drizzle will extend northwards over the country. Winds will fall mostly light southeast or variable. Lows of two to four degrees will occur early on in the night, with the increasing cloud and rain overnight clearing the risk of any frost by morning.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will clear eastwards by Monday, and the the rest of the day will be dry with bright or sunny spells.

For more Limerick weather, check out section 749 here