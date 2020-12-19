IT will be a cool and blustery start to the weekend today, with sunny spells and widespread showers across the province.

Many of these will be heavy or prolonged – and hailstones are a real possibility.

Temperatures will reach highs of between seven and 10 degrees Celsius, in fresh, strong and gusty south-west winds.

For more, see https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Saturday night will bring clear spells and showers of rain or hail, some heavy. Lowest temperatures of four to seven degrees with fresh, gusty southwest to west winds.

Sunday will be cool and bright with sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy or of hail. They'll become more isolated in the evening. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with moderate west to southwest breezes. On Sunday night rain will move eastwards across the country. It will be heavy in many areas and may be accompanied by strong winds. Lowest temperatures of between three and seven degrees.

For more Limerick weather, check out section 749 here