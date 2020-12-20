Limerick victim of Bloody Sunday omitted from history

THERE have been a number of local commemorations to honour the memory of Tom Hogan in Dromin graveyard but questions have been asked about how he is remembered nationally.

Limerick GAA, political parties, historical societies and many more have paid their respects 100 years after Bloody Sunday. Mr Hogan was the only Limerickman to have died in the tragic events in Croke Park on November 21, 1920.

From Tankardstown, Kilmallock, Mr Hogan only moved to Dublin earlier that year to work as a mechanic. The 19-year-old was the last victim of the massacre. He was shot in the shoulder and had an arm amputated but gangrene then set in following the operation and he passed away the following Friday.

One of the commemorations of Mr Hogan’s tragic death was organised by Kilmallock Historical Society and Dromin Graveyard Committee. They held a socially distanced ceremony. In his address, chairman of Kilmallock Historical Society, Eamonn O'Riordan said Tom Hogan’s name is not on a plaque unveiled in 1970 in Croke Park. Mr O’Riordan made this discovery as he collects antiquarian books. An old photograph in one of those books drew his attention to it.

“In 1970 on the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday the GAA unveiled a plaque in the Hogan Stand to honour those who had fallen on that fateful day. Top of the list was Michael Hogan, the Tipperary captain, and 12 other names, not 13 as should have been the case.

“Tom Hogan's name was not on that plaque and despite many enquiries I have been unable to ascertain why Tom’s name was not included on that plaque. I am calling on the GAA here today to clarify why exactly his name was omitted from the plaque and if it was a mistake to issue an apology to Tom’s relatives, some of whom are with us here today,” said Mr O’Riordan, in his speech.

The honoured guests were a great grandniece of Mr Hogan - Mary Fitzgerald and her husband, Pat, who travelled from Middleton. Mr O’Riordan said they were also honoured to have two ladies who witnessed the unveiling of this “wonderful Celtic Cross headstone” to the memory of Tom Hogan on November 20, 1944 – Mary Murphy, Ballinahown, whose mother was related to the Hogans and also Maura McMahon, Bruree, the village from where the first commemoration was organised.

Mr O’Riordan ​concluded by stating that they were looking forward to a full ceremony, with many more relatives and interested parties in attendance, being held next year and to the unveiling of a new plaque to honour Tom Hogan.