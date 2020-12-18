Irish Water and Limerick council confirm water service disruption in Glin

Irish water has this evening confirmed that customers in Glin and surrounding areas may experience disruption to their water supply over the coming days due to issues with the water main feeding the local reservoir.

Irish Water and Limerick City & County Council crews are working to resolve the issue and these works will continue over the weekend. Irish water have confirmed to the Limerick Leader that water tankers will be made available in the village.

"We regret any inconvenience as a result of this unplanned issue and would like to assure residents and businesses that we are working as a matter of priority to resolve it and restore a normal water supply as quickly as possible.

Customers are asked to observe social distancing and follow health guidelines when collecting water from tankers. Water from tankers should also be boiled before use.

Updates are posted as they become available on the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website and via Twitter @IWCare. Our customer care team is also available 24/7 to answer any queries on 1850 278 278.

Irish Water is working at this time, with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard that the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services." read their statement this evening.