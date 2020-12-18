High-tech firm to create new jobs in Limerick

A PLASSEY firm which develops technologies to allow large companies manage power consumption and avail of renewable energy to grow after a rebrand.

Electricity Exchange is set to become Viotas, as it targets growth in Australia.

Headed by Dr Paddy Finn, the company will create 60 new positions as a result – taking its staff numbers to 110 people in Limerick.

Viotas’s services are designed to enhance the flexibility of the power system so it can better support the utilisation of renewable energy, while allowing the company to create additional revenue streams, and enabling them to transition to a low carbon future.

Environment Minister and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has welcomed the expansion.

He said: “Creating a low carbon future is crucial not only for Ireland but for the global community. It is encouraging to see an Irish company like Viotas creating innovative ways to lower our carbon footprint while increasing employment in the renewable energy sector in Ireland and assisting other countries to further facilitate the use of renewable energy.”

Electricity Exchange was founded in 2013 in Limerick.

The company’s services lead to a reduction in the continued reliance on fossil fuel generation to balance renewable generation by instead contracting large electricity consumers to provide this balancing function and other, higher-value services that ensure the reliability and security of the power system.

Dr Finn said: “Our services are underpinned by our best-in-class technology that is designed from the ground up to meet the challenges associated with integrating increasing amounts of renewable energy onto the power system. We are a company that looks towards the future, and Australia, a country whose coat of arms symbolises moving forward, never backwards, clearly shares our view of the world. We are excited to deliver our services to commercial and industrial clients in Australia to help facilitate the use of more renewable energy on the wider power system in a way that retains value in the economy.”