Damages for Limerick woman who fell on defective footpath near her home

A YOUNG woman who fell after she stepped on a “defective and hazardous” section of footpath near her home has been awarded almost €9,000 in damages.

Celine O’Sullivan, 22, from Clare Street in the city sued Limerick City and County Council as a result of the incident which happened on January 24, 2018.

Limerick Circuit Court was told the plaintiff was attempting to cross the road at the junction of Clare and Broad Street when her right foot “went into a depression”.

Barrister Derek Sheahan said her client “went down” and that it was his case that the footpath had been “defectively constructed”.

Describing what happened, Ms O’Sullivan said she was looking out for traffic and was about to cross the road when she fell.

“At first I didn't feel anything, it happened so fast,” she said adding that she “fell into a sitting position”.

The plaintiff said she “just got up and went home” following the fall and attended St John’s Hospital the following day.

No fracture was identified but she was referred for physiotherapy as she sustained an injury to her lower back.

She said she has ongoing problems and that the injury has made it more difficult for her to care for her elderly grandfather.

Being cross examined by barrister Thomas Wallace-O’Donnell, the plaintiff said she was unaware that relative of hers had fallen in the same area previously.

She accepted that photographs of the footpath show there is an “obvious depression” at the location where she fell but said she did not see it beforehand.

Mr Wallace O’Donnell put it to Ms O’Sullivan that it was a dry day and that she “probably should have seen it if you were looking where you were going”.

Giving evidence as part of the plaintiff’s case, engineer Tom Hayes said there was “quite an obvious defect” in the footpath and that he was of the opinion that the standard of workmanship was “very poor”.

Judge Patrick Meghen said he was satisfied there was a hazard due to defective workmanship but that Ms O’Sullivan was 60% liable for what happened.

He said the injuries sustained were at the “lower end of moderate” and that appropriate damages in the case was €22,000.

Accordingly, the plaintiff was awarded €8,800 plus her costs.