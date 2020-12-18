Limerick woman flies the flag in Britain for All-Ireland final

All-Ireland final Sunday was an emotional one for Croom’s Mairead Quirke, who would be used to cheering on the Treaty boys in person.

Instead, like most other people, she had to swap her seat in the Cusack Stand for her sofa in front of her television at home in Surrey, just south of London.​

It’s been a tough year for Mairead, who would normally travel back home to Limerick regularly, with Gatwick Airport just on her doorstep.

“It’s very emotional. You take for granted being able to return to Ireland quickly from Gatwick. It’s like taking a bus. But when they’s taken away from you, it’s so difficult. I’ve not been home since February,” Mairead said.

In order to enhance the build-up to this year’s game – played in a near empty Croke Park – Mairead and her pals used their Whatsapp group to pretend they were travelling to the capital.

“One of my best friends Martina who lives in Kildare, used to come to all the games with us. Even on matchday, she put in the group, that she was just at Newbridge leaving the train station for Dublin! She was saying ‘see you at Fagans’, trying to build up like it was still a day!”

“​I rang home to ask what the story is with tickets? I feel I just have to talk to someone about tickets just for it to feel real. There was an element of it not feeling real as we're too far away,” Mairead added.

Back in 2018, Mairead won an All-Ireland final ticket from Today FM having attended most of Limerick’s games on the road to the final that year.

She will go through the emotions again this Saturday, as her husband Pat’s native Mayo take on Dublin in the All-Ireland football decider.

While Pat donned green on Sunday, Mairead will be in Mayo red at the weekend! Croker will always hold a special place for the pair, as it was here, in 2011, where Pat proposed!