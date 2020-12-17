‘They’re in heaven looking down on us’ -  Declan Hannon thanked for kindness and thoughtfulness

Declan Hannon had just played an All-Ireland final, lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup and gave a powerful speech.

He was being called in a million and one directions. His mind awhirl, yet another camera and microphone was stuck in his face.

At this moment of massive personal and collective pride, joy and satisfaction, Declan still thought of those who had sadly passed away in the past year and their grieving families. The senior captain honoured the memory of performance psychologist Caroline Currid’s mother Ann, and Adare’s Cathal Scanlon and Geraldine Aherne.

“Sadly, Caroline’s Mam passed away last week. She was diagnosed with cancer only two weeks ago, so very sad. In my own parish of Adare, we lost a 21-year-old, Cathal Scanlon my neighbour, who had cystic fibrosis. A friend of mine’s mother, Geraldine Aherne, with the coronavirus.

“I know how much it hurts families, it’s terrible, and I hope the Limerick public just respect all the guidelines now for the rest of the week. I don’t know how much of a lift it can give them. Look, I know all of those three people who aren’t with us are definitely looking down on us today,” said Declan.

It certainly did give a lift to Mary Moloney, one of the sisters of the late Geraldine. The 63-year-old passed away in May after battling Covid-19 for 66 days and nights in ICU in University Hospital Limerick.

An emotional Mary told the Leader on Monday that she was watching the match, the cup presentation and then she heard her sister’s name spoken in Croke Park.

“My sisters and myself were absolutely so proud that Declan Hannon included my sister and Cathal. Geraldine would have been so shocked at his mention of her, and of Cathal. Oh my God, I felt even when he was talking and when he mentioned about people not being with us that he got emotional and he looked up to heaven as if they're above us looking down on us. It was lovely, we were all so delighted - it was so emotional,” said Mary.

Mary said she couldn’t believe how kind and considerate it was of Declan to think of their loved ones at a time like that.

“It was reassuring that somebody else was missing her and missing Cathal the same way we are. That was reassuring in itself,” said Mary.

Especially as they face into what can be a very tough time of year.

“Geraldine would come into me every Christmas morning. She did that all of her life. Every Christmas morning, she would come into me with her husband and her three lads and this year is so different,” said Mary, who thanked Declan for his kindness and thoughtfulness.

“He’s a gentleman. He is such a genuine, nice, wholesome person, not a bad bone in his body. They're all lovely lads,” said Mary.

Cathal Scanlon sadly passed away in August. While attendances at their funerals were restricted due to Covid the outpouring of grief and sadness in the Adare locality was a reflection of the esteem both Geraldine, Cathal and their families are held in locally.

Declan Hannon did his county proud on and off the field on Sunday. He brought joy with his hands and comfort with his words.