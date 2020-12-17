Nursing home’s festive boost from generous Limerick school

NORTHSIDE schoolkids, parents and staff have been making sure the spirit of Christmas is truly alive and visible in their community.

​Following a year ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, Gaelscoil Sáirséal at the Shelbourne Road, delivered a mountain of Christmas hampers filled with all sorts of festive treats to the staff members and residents of St Camillus’s Nursing Home, further down the Shelbourne Road.

This initiative was the brainchild of teachers Ríona Uí Cheallaigh and Edel Nic Éanaigh from Gaelscoil Sáirséal.

The pair have been bringing students from the school choir to sing and play music for the nursing home residents for the past couple of years but this year, due to Covid-19 restrictions were unable to this time.

Determined not to break this strong community bond, these two teachers put a call out to Gaelscoil Sáirséal parents and guardians, asking them to donate gifts such as food, clothes and small hampers.

And over the last fortnight, the children have excitedly collected the gifts and put them together in hampers.

On top of this, personalised Christmas cards were written to the 60 residents of St Camillus’s nursing home.

And Ger Philpott took his sleigh full of cards and gifts up Shelbourne Road and into their elderly neighbours! Merry Christmas to them!