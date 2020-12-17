Firm brings suicide prevention training to people in Limerick

AN Irish company is bringing suicide awareness training to people across Limerick.

Ohana Zero suicide has partnered with the Zero Suicide Alliance UK to help people identify suicidal behaviours and support those feeling vulnerable or suffering from mental health problems.

Twenty2Zero aims to end the stigma associated with suicide, encourage people to talk about the issue, and intervene if loved ones, friends or strangers are believed to be at risk.

Su Carty, a director of Ohana Zero suicide said: "Every suicide is a preventable death. Our goal is to empower communities and individuals throughout Ireland to help by being alert to the warning signs and helping those feeling suicidal to stay safe. Our suicide awareness training, with the simple tagline 'show you care, ask the question, make the call' is designed to provide every person with he understanding and basic skills which will reduce suffering and save lives."

A number of high-profile Irish figures are supporting the campaign.

These include former Munster star Alan Quinlan and Tipperary hurler Brendan Maher.

Ohana Zero Suicide is asking people and organisations to help spread the word about the free suicide prevention training.

Use the hashtags #Twenty2Zero and #OhanaZeroSuicide.

For more information follow @Ohana_zero_suicide on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @ohanaZero.