Limerick Weather: Outbreaks of rain and drizzle

THIS Thursday morning will begin with bright spells and isolated showers. However, cloud will increase from the Atlantic with outbreaks of rain and drizzle by midday. The rain will gradually clear eastwards through the afternoon. Becoming mainly dry in all areas by evening. Afternoon highs of 8 to 10 degrees, but becoming milder through the evening in moderate to fresh, southerly winds.

Tonight rain will clear the northeast early in the night. However, it will remain mostly cloudy with a further spell of persistent rain moving in from the west later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.