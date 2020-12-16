Mayor of Limerick promises a ‘proper celebration’ to mark hurlers' All Ireland success

Mayor Michael Collins has promised a “proper celebration in the not too distant future” to celebrate the All-Ireland win.

Covid-19 measures have denied the Limerick public the chance to welcome home their hurling heroes – but Cllr Collins hopes for a big party in the spring when the nights are longer.

And the first citizen has also said he plans to discuss proposals to bestow one of the county’s top civic honours – namely Limerick’s Freedom – on the fabulous team, who’ve now secured hurling’s holy grail twice in three years.

“I think they are deserving of it. It’s something I’d be giving a lot of thought to, and consulting with people. We’ve had a very difficult few months. But they’ve really given the county and city a huge lift in the last couple of days. It’s been phenomenal, and I am very proud of that team,” he said.

The mayor watched the game at home near Newcastle West and they burst out into a rendition of Limerick, you’re a Lady as the full-time whistle sounded at Croke Park.

He said: “This team will go on for quite a while, since they’ve youthfulness on their side. They’re super fit, and very classy hurlers.​ I feel there is much more in them over the coming years.”

The architect of the Treatymen’s win is Galbally man John Kiely, who was described by his neighbour in the village, Cllr Eddie Ryan as “cool, calm and collected”.

The councillor recalls being one of the first people to put a hurley in the Limerick manager’s hands at just nine.

A school competition organised by the South Board in the early 1980s, where local kids played a nine-a-side game, saw Galbally beat Knocklong, with Kiely in goal.

“We told him to hurl away, and by God he did. I’m extremely proud to know, and extremely proud to have John as a neighbour. We all played a little part in John Kiely, but he’s given it back in buckets. And we appreciate it,” said Cllr Ryan.

There have been calls from some to have a statue of John Kiely erected in the village.

While Cllr Ryan says he would be in favour of this, he thinks perhaps we should wait a bit longer.

“Let’s leave this team run their ourse. Let’s not get carried away. Eleven of this panel are between 22 and 24. Let’s see where this journey takes us,” he said.