Limerick Weather: Wet and windy Wednesday ahead

Wednesday will start wet and very windy in Limerick with some strong to near gale force and gusty southeasterly winds veering south to southwesterly during the morning and gradually ease during the afternoon.

It will remain mostly cloudy with scattered heavy showers merging to longer spells of rain at times. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUMMARY: Remaining unsettled with blustery showers and longer spells of rain at times while temperatures will remain on the milder side of seasonal in a mostly southerly airflow.

Wednesday night: Clear spells will develop however scattered showers will continue to affect mainly western and northwestern areas. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees will occur towards dawn. Some mist and fog patches will develop in light to moderate south to southwest breezes.

Thursday: A mix of sunny spells with isolated showers in the morning, However, cloud will increase from the southwest with outbreaks of rain and drizzle extending from the Atlantic by afternoon. Afternoon highs of 7 to 11 degrees, but becoming milder through the evening in moderate to fresh, southerly winds.

Thursday night: Rain will clear the northeast early in the night. However, it will remain mostly cloudy with a further spell of heavy rain moving in from the west later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

Friday: A relatively mild and wet start to the day as rain crosses the country eastwards, clearing to showers and sunny spells in the afternoon. Highest afternoon temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Friday night: Blustery showers heaviest and most frequent along Atlantic coasts in fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds. Remaining drier in the east with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny spells and scattered showers, most frequent and heaviest in the west. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate south to southwest winds.

Further Outlook: Remaining unsettled but gradually turning a little cooler as winds turn more northerly.