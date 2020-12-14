A LIMERICK man witnessed history – before going on to make some himself hours later in the USA.

Huge hurling fan Michael J Dowling, who heads up the American not-for-profit health firm Northwell, witnessed his native county win their second All-Ireland in three years.

And the morning after, the Knockaderry man was at the centre of another landmark occasion as he oversaw the administration of the first Covid-19 vaccine near his island in Long Island, New York.

Northwell Health has overseen the largest city in America’s fightback against coronavirus.​

He was present this Monday when Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse, based at Long Island’s Jewish Medical Centre became the first New Yorker – and indeed one of the first in the USA – to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is being shipped across the country.

Mr Dowling was joined by New York ​governor Andrew Cuomo and Dr Michelle Chester, who administered the vaccine.

Here in Ireland, there are mounting hopes the first Covid-19 vaccine could be administered before the end of the year, with approval due to be given by the European Medicines Agency by December 29 at the latest.

Mr Dowling watched Limerick’s 11-point win over Waterford at home –which threw-in at 10:30am New York time – according to his youngest brother, the Clare County Council chief executive Pat Dowling.

“​He watched the game at home. He was thrilled. He just said Limerick were a class above which they were. It was an incredible performance,” the council boss said.

Sadly, work commitments meant Michael J Dowling was unable to attend the 2018 All-Ireland final – played before 82,500 fans in Croker.

“But if Limerick make the All-Ireland next year, we’ll hopefully all be going to it,” Pat added.​

Michael J Dowling has previously touted as a possible addition to new US president Joe Biden’s top team after leading the Covid-19 fight in the Big Apple.