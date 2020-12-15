Limerick weather: Wet day as blustery showers continue

SCATTERED, blustery showers will continue. Some sunny spells will develop, the best of which will be in the morning. Highest temperatures of between seven and 10 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds. Cloud will push in from the south during the afternoon ahead of rain later in the evening accompanied by strengthening winds.

For more, see https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Wet and windy weather is expected tonight and into tomorrow. It will be generally unsettled with rain or showers at times. Breezy too, but temperatures trending near to above average for the time of year.

A wet and windy night will fall on Tuesday. A low pressure system will move up from the south over western parts of the country, bringing strong and gusty winds with gales developing on southern and eastern coasts, producing a risk of coastal flooding. Heavy rain will spread countrywide with a risk of surface flooding. Lowest temperatures of between three and seven degrees will occur early in the night.

It will be wet and windy to begin. Strong and gusty mainly southerly winds will veer southwesterly during the afternoon and gradually ease. The rain will clear northeastwards with scattered showers following in from the Atlantic. Highest temperatures of eight to 11 degrees.

For more Limerick weather, visit section 749 here