All About Food: Nothing fishy about this dinner leftover

Ask Gingergirl

Hi Gingergirl,

I seem to be very unimaginative when it comes to using dinner leftovers, any suggestions?

Many thanks,

Teresa

Hello Teresa,

Fish cakes are a great way to use up any leftover fish or mashed potatoes. I often make surplus potatoes the day before with the intention of making fish cakes or potato cakes with black pudding. Feel free to use whatever fish you prefer and play about with spices or herbs. If you are poaching your fish, place the fish in a saucepan and cover with milk and black peppercorns. Cook gently for fifteen minutes or until the fish is cooked, cool slightly before use.

Fish cakes with home made tartare sauce

300g of poached fish, I like salmon and haddock

250g of mashed potato

1 red pepper, diced

2 scallions finely chopped

Half a red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

The juice of half a lemon

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 egg yolk

Flour for coating

Fresh coriander

In a large bowl mix the mashed potato and fish, this may prove to be heavy work so it’s best to use your hands. In a frying pan add the olive oil, gently fry the scallions, chilli and peppers, gently cook until soft. Stir the pepper mix into the fish and potato, add the lemon juice and season well. Add the egg yolk to bind the mixture. Divide the mix into eight or ten balls and flatten with your hand. Dip the fish cakes into a bowl of seasoned flour and shake off any excess flour as you flip the cakes between your hands. Place the frying pan back on a medium heat, add olive oil and fry the fish cakes, turning until golden brown.

For the Tartare Sauce:

6 tablespoons of mayonnaise

1 gherkin,finely chopped

1 tablespoon capers, chopped

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon of chopped parsley

Simply mix the mayonnaise, chopped gherkin, capers, lemon juice and parsley in a bowl and season. Chill until needed.

