BREAKING: Limerick claim second All Ireland hurling title in three years

Limerick defeated Waterford at Croke Park in the All Ireland final | PICTURE: Sportsfile

Limerick are the 2020 All Ireland senior hurling champions after they defeated Waterford at Croke Park - just 12 days before Christmas.

John Kiely's side led the Deise by 14 points to 11 at half-time in the final which was played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following a dominant second-half performance, Limerick emerged victorious on a final score of Limerick 0:30 - Waterford 0:19 - read match report here.

The victory means Limerick have gone undefeated during the 2020 season.

More to follow....