BREAKING: Limerick claim second All Ireland hurling title in three years

Limerick are the 2020 All Ireland senior hurling champions after they defeated Waterford at Croke Park - just 12 days before Christmas.

John Kiely's side led the Deise by 14 points to 11 at half-time in the final which was played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following a dominant second-half performance, Limerick emerged victorious on a final score of Limerick 0:30 - Waterford 0:19 - read match report here.

The victory means Limerick have gone undefeated during the 2020 season.

Dreams by Cranberries echoes around Croke Park to salute Limerick's All Ireland SHC title and tears flowing down my mask covered face#LLSport #Limerick #GAA #Hurling December 13, 2020

Declan Hannon is the 14th man to captain his side to more than one All-Ireland win. Follows in footsteps of Mick Mackey in captaining Limerick to more than one All-Ireland final victory #LLSport @Limerick_Leader #limvwat — Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) December 13, 2020

More to follow....