Limerick gardai urge people to think twice before buying a quad for Christmas

GARDAI have issued a reminder of the laws regarding the use of scramblers and quads on public roads.

They say they have received a number of complaints about youths on scramblers and quads driving around housing estates in Limerick in recent weeks.

Divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch says the law is clear.

"In general scrambler bikes and quads are designed for rough terrain and for use on private property. If they are in use on public roads or public property they must be registered, taxed, insured and have a licence - basically the owner must be responsible and have all the documents for the vehicle in order," said adding that you must be 16 years of age to drive a quad.

"Remember this if you intend buying one for someone at Christmas. The reason these rules are in place is because quads and scramblers can be very dangerous in the wrong hands. Yes, they are very powerful machines and if you take one out without training they are capable of causing catastrophic and life changing injuries and in some accidents death," she warned.

Gardai are warning that the chance of a quad rolling over increases with speed and the carrying of extra weight.

"We regularly receive reports of youths speeding around the grass areas of housing estates while carrying other passengers, this could end very badly for them so we would appeal to people to report the use of quads and scramblers to the gardai and let the gardai decide if the use is illegal or not and then what action to take," said Sgt Leetch.