Something new in the wind in Limerick village

PATRICKSWELL Tidy Towns committee has recently erected a wind sculpture.

Local sculptor John Carroll assembled a wind sculpture named Harvest, which is situated on the green area on Collopy’s Cross in Patrickswell.

“My basic premise was to use mostly recycled materials. 60% of materials were recycled, the upper part of the sculpture is made of new materials to ensure durability,” John said.

The sculpture stands at 4.2m tall and pays homage to the rich agricultural influence in Patrickswell.

“I didn’t have a theme to stick to, I was given a blank page and left to my own hands, which was great.

“There’s a big agricultural influence in Patrickswell. It’s great for the local economy and if you travel around the area you won't wait too long to see something agricultural related

“I live in the countryside and I heard farm machinery at work when I was creating the piece, so maybe that influenced me as well”