Limerick weather: Thundery rain at first but staying bright and sunny for throw-in at Croke Park

There will be pulses of heavy and sometimes thundery rain early on Sunday with spot flooding. Later, there will be bright or sunny spells and occasional blustery showers. Noticeably milder than of late, with maximum temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees. Fresh and blustery southwest winds.

Blustery showers, or longer spells of rain overnight, in moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees Celsius.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY: Breezy with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, most frequent and sometimes heavy across southern and western counties, Drier and brighter overall in the east. Highs of 8 to 10 degrees, in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

TUESDAY: Most areas will be dry with light southerly winds and sunny spells - though scattered showers will affect southern and western counties. Later in the day, cloud will thicken across Munster with heavy rain moving into the far southwest during the evening, along with freshening southeast winds.

Highest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees, coolest across Ulster and north Connacht.

